SingPositive Launches Season: Outdoor Music for the Whole Family in Jamaica Plain

SingPostive, an intergenerational community choir in Jamaica Plain, is excited to launch our 2021-2022 season -- outdoors and in-person. And there are two open rehearsals happening on September 12 and September 19

Joel Sindelar founded the choir in 2012, and it has since grown into a vibrant community where singers of all ages make music together. We sing fun, eclectic music from many different styles, from folk to world to musical theatre and R&B, and we offer musical programming for the whole family, including a kids choir, ukulele class, and supervised playground time for younger children during the adult choir portion of rehearsal. Kids younger than 3 join free!

This fall we’re excited to welcome a new co-director, Lexi Ugelow. Lexi is a wonderful singer, teacher, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, with lots of experience working with young children. We’re thrilled to welcome her onboard! Our other co-director, Lysander Jaffe, has worked with SingPositive since 2018. He brings a wealth of experience as a vocalist, choir director, and arranger in many styles.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Where and when?

We rehearse outside Spontaneous Celebrations Sunday afternoons, 4-6 pm. Fall semester runs September 12-November 14 (no rehearsal October 10 and October 31).

How do I sign up?

You can register at this link. Tuition costs are flexible and scholarships available.

How do you sing safely during the pandemic?

We will be singing outside and masked during the warmer months of the year.

Will we perform?

This semester we will perform at the Lantern Parade, an outdoor Halloween celebration at Jamaica Pond, on October 24.

I don’t read music, can I still join?

Yes! We welcome singers of all ages and abilities, and we provide practice recordings of all our songs online.

What does SP sound like?

Check out our fall 2019 live concert (pre-pandemic), or this virtual choir collaboration Deseram Non Numquam (watch to the end for a surprising twist!)

I’m not sure if it’s for me, can I try it out?

We have two open rehearsals, September 12 and September 19. We will also be tabling at the Spontaneous Celebrations Block Party on September 11. Come meet us and say hi!

For more information visit www.singpositive.us or email lysander.jaffe@gmail.com.