Run For All Returns to Jamaica Pond to Support Community Servings on Sept. 12

Run For All, the popular free community celebration, will return to Jamaica Pond and support local nonprofit Community Servings.



The Run will be on Sept. 12 at 10 am. Community Servings' CEO David Waters will provide remarks and talk about the organization's mission to provide nourishment, connection and well being to chronically and clinically ill neighbors.

The communal nature of the event will culminate in a unified and noncompetitive run/walk around Jamaica Pond. Organizers of the event encourage all paces – from the sprinters to the amblers, to enjoy the beauty of the pond together.

As in all of the previous Run For All events, donations will be accepted to support the important work done by Community Servings – with 100% of all proceeds going directly to this critical organization.

“Boston For All found its genesis in Run For All four years ago when we raised money for the ACLU following the 2016 election, and we are proud to continue this great event to help combat food insecurity in our own neighborhood,” explained Boston For All founder Jeremy Fischer.

For those who are not as inclined toward running, the Run For All 4 festivities will also include some goodies to enjoy. New sponsor Del’s Coffee Roasters will provide quality coffee and attendees should expect other goodies as well.

Information about Run For All 4, as well as the previous Run For All events, can be found at bostonforall.org/run or email bostonforall@gmail.com.