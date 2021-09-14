Proposals for Future of Blessed Sacrament Church Being Shared Starting Sept. 18

Three proposals for the shuttered Blessed Sacrament Church will be shared with the community virtually and in-person starting Sept. 18.



Back in May 2020, Hyde Square Task Force's (HSTF) board of directors voted to sell the church as redevelopment and ongoing maintenance were too expensive, and took away from HSTF's mission of supporting enrichment programs for Boston's youth.

HSWTF hired Colliers/Cushman and Wakefield to help move the sale of the property forward to a developer that will do something with the property that benefits the community.

"As a long-standing nonprofit, deeply rooted in Jamaica Plain, we understand the concerns expressed by members of our community and have worked to address those within the top finalists among the bidders, acknowledging that there could be some community members that might not be satisfied with the options before us. Please know that our board and church committee have acted in good faith as active members of the community who care deeply about the future of our youth and families," wrote Celina Miranda, Executive Director, and Jonathan Block, HSTF Church Committee Chair in an email to the community.

As part of the next phase, HSTF is looking to engage the community with three final proposals. This community process will be accessible in English and Spanish. The meetings will be taking place on the following dates and times:

Virtual Community Meeting (via Zoom), September 18, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

In-Person Open House (at HSTF), September 18, 12:30 p.m.– 2:30 p.m. (Masks required)

Virtual Community Meeting (via Zoom), September 20, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Register for the community meetings using this link.

Starting Sept. 18, HSTF will distribute a community feedback survey to virtual meeting and open house attendees, and others who wish to provide feedback. For those who can't attend the virtual meetings, there will be a recording of the meeting on HSTF's website. There's also a dedicated phone line (617 318-6609) and email address churchfeedback@hydesquare.org where community members can share feedback on the proposals.