Outside Only: Jamaica Plain Open Studios is Back on September 25 & 26

The Jamaica Plain Arts Council and Artists welcome you back to celebrate 28 years of art and community at Jamaica Plain Open Studios, 2021.



This foremost annual arts event in one of Boston’s most eclectic neighborhoods, Jamaica Plain Open Studios (JPOS) is an opportunity for the public to meet some of Boston’s premier artists and experience their work first hand.



We believe in the healing and transformative power of art and a supportive community. Therefore, as we connect to neighbors and friends again, our primary focus is on the safety of our artists, volunteers, and visitors. While JPOS has historically been an opportunity to enter artist’s studios and personal creative spaces, JPOS 2021 will be an outside only event.

The Jamaica Plain community of artists is diverse and plentiful, representing a wide variety of mediums and disciplines. This free event showcases the artwork of more than 100 artists at more than 40 local sites including outside of artists’ studios, the schoolyard at the historic Eliot School, Jameson & Thompson Framers outside at Bartlett Square, and more. It runs from 11 am to 6 p.m. over the weekend of September 25 – 26, 2021.

The excitement of open studios lies in the opportunity to experience locally created art in a broad range of art mediums all in one weekend. JPOS 2021 features the work of painters, jewelers, printmakers, potters, sculptors, iron workers, quilt makers and wood carvers. Within a short walk you can talk with artists specializing in fine art photography, re-purposed cashmere wearables, quilts, paper art, natural soaps, mobiles and even artisan chocolates!

Lovers of art who seek inspiration in the visual expressions of skill, beauty and emotional power will surely find it in greater depth talking with artists about their work and understanding the process or the story behind the finished product. Our artists include a broad spectrum, a mixture of newcomers, emerging student artists, and the more established artists JP is known for, many with high profiles in their field.

Free maps will be distributed at local JP businesses and are available at the information booth during the event at JP Licks (659 Centre St.). Maps are also available for download from www.jpopenstudios.com. All Open Studios sites are MBTA accessible on the Orange Line at the Jackson Square, Stony Brook, Green Street and Forest Hills stations as well as several bus routes. More information is available by calling 617-855-5767 (JPOS).