Photos: Rally Denouncing Lawsuits By Local Landlord, Turtle Swamp Brewing

Seniors were joined by Jamaica Plain residents on Saturday to stand up for a proposed low-income senior housing project that is being threatened due to lawsuits by a local landlord and Turtle Swamp Brewing.



The rally was led by Mass Senior Action Council and City Life Vida Urbana (CLVU) to denounce the lawsuits filed by landlord Monty Gold and Turtle Swamp Brewing. The project would provide housing to low-income and extremely low-income seniors, as well as a new spot for a longtime neighborhood Latino-owned restaurant.

"In short, this development is too big, too close to its neighbors, and does not provide parking or loading areas sufficient to serve the Project," says Turtle Swamp Brewing's lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court.

The project at 3371 Washington St. is a joint venture between New Atlantic Development LLC and nonprofit Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation (JPNDC), and has already been approved by the Boston Planning & Development Agency Board. The project will be five stories of supported affordable senior housing development, which would include 38 units of much-needed housing for low-income and extremely low-income seniors, and an 800-square-foot restaurant space for El Embajador Restaurant, a tenant of the current site.

Turtle Swamp Brewing is located at 3377 Washington St. Turtle Swamp Brewing's landlord Montgomery Gold settled a lawsuit against Pine Street Inn and Community Builders regarding their 202-unit supportive housing project at 3368 Washington St. In that lawsuit, a key provision of the agreement included Gold not opposing 3368 Washington St. further, and in return Pine Street Inn and Community Builders agreed to take no position on anything proposed in the future at 3377 Washington St. by Gold unless it materially impacts 3368 Washington St., a spokesperson for 3368 Washington St. told Jamaica Plain News.

