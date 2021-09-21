Update Meeting: Doyle’s Cafe Project on Sept. 23

There will be a virtual public meeting about the proposed project on the site of the shuttered Doyle's Cafe on Sept. 23.





The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) is hosting the meeting about the project located at 3478-3484 Washington St. The purpose of this meeting is to continue discussing the project. There will be a presentation followed by a Q&A and comments from the public.

The proposed project includes a renovation of the old Doyle's building, and a roof deck would be added. The interior could fit 100 people (post-COVID), and 100 more on the deck, which elevators would be added to make it ADA compliant. Lee Goodman of WaterMark Development has said that there would be murals in the same style of the ones that adorned the walls of the original Doyle's.

Next door to the Doyle's building, WaterMark Development wants to raze a residential building to make way for a 4,178 sq. ft. commercial space that they imagine having a local market. That is smaller than the original 5,000 sq. ft commercial space that was proposed. There would be four floors of 16 units above the market. As of May, WaterMark was searching for a tenant for the commercial space.

Behind the old Doyle's there'd be another building with seven units above the parking lot, and also 29 parking spaces for the bar and market.

There will also be a Phase II of the project that includes a new residential building to be built at 69 Williams St., for six condo units with off-street parking for six vehicles. There would be two one-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units.

The meeting will be from 6 to 8 pm, and participants can register for the meeting using this link.