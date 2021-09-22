Watch: This Guy Juggled While Running The Sedgwick Slog

The Sedgwick Slog started off organically 11 years ago with only 12 runners from Sedgwick Street. Now it's a block party and this year was kicked off with a police escort.



Sedgwick Street resident Dan Janis started the slog, and it's turned into a fun neighborhood four-person relay race with each runner starting down Sedgwick Street, going around Jamaica Pond and back to Sedgwick. This year 10 teams participated.

Darren Rosebrugh has been running the slog since 2012, the day after he moved onto Sedgwick Street.

"I unpacked the day before, and then woke up and ran the slog. It was a great way to meet my neighbors. I knew we had arrived in the right neighborhood," said Rosebrugh.

As the years have gone on, more and more people have gotten involved, and there are numerous kids races, with some little ones doing the full slog around Jamaica Pond and back.

There's also Jeremy Fischer, the founder of Boston For All, who runs the slog while juggling, or joggling, as Fischer likes to call it. As for why he joggles?

"I always win the joggling division," said Fischer.