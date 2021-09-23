Afrika Gente with Cornell Coley Performing as Part of JP Open Studios on Sept. 25

Hyde Square Task Force is hosting an Afro-Latin music performance as a part of JP Open Studios on Sept. 25th.



Get ready to dance and enjoy Afrika Gente with Cornell Coley on the side of the Blessed Sacrament Church (361 Centre St.).

This performance is a part of Hyde Square Task Force’s series for Latinx Heritage Month. For more information, contact Sarah at sarah@hydesquare.org or 617-318-6610. You can also follow us @HydeSquareTF on Facebook and Instagram.

The performance is from 5 to 6 pm.