Burned Out, Uninhabitable House Sells for $580K, $80K Over Asking Price

Jamaica Plain real estate prices continue to rise. Take for example the recent sale of a uninhabitable Union Avenue house that was destroyed in a fire in December of last year. It was priced at $500,000, and sold for $580,000.



Zillow.com

The house at 24 Union Avenue caught fire on Dec. 26, 2020, and one person died in the fire. The fire caused an estimated $350,000, and was investigated by BFD's Fire Investigation Unit.

The house is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,242 sq. ft. single-family home, on a 3,301 sq. ft. lot, according to Zillow.com. NBCBoston originally reported on the house being listed for $500,000. The house sold in August.

An overview of the house, which was listed by Popular Properties Realty, included the following: "Whether you are looking for your next investment opportunity, or you are looking to customize your dream home, this one WORKS. A true diamond in the rough. Just close, start your work, and bring your vision to life!"