JP’s Dankoff Appointed to Police Accountability & Transparency Civilian Review Board

Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced four members to the newly established to Civilian Review Board for the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency, including one Jamaica Plain resident.



Jamaica Plain resident Joshua Dankoff, E. Peter Alvarez of West Roxbury, Dexter G. Miller of Dorchester, and Danny Y. Rivera Jr. of Mattapan, were all appointed. Rivera is the youth representative for the board.

Dankoff is the the Director of Strategic Initiatives for Citizens for Juvenile Justice. He previously staffed the Massachusetts Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice Leadership Forum. He has been a home-based reporting consultant for UNICEF for the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child for several different countries, including Sierra Leone, Albania, Kuwait, and Somalia. He did the same work pre-COVID in Afghanistan, Niger, and Cameroon. His resume also includes being a Fulbright-Clinton Public Policy Fellow in Cote d'Ivoire

The Boston Police Reform Task Force created OPAT, which is a single point of public access to a new standard in police accountability and community oversight. The Civilian Review Board will review and recommend actions on complaints against the Boston Police Department.

There are nine members of the Civilian Review Board. The Mayor appoints six members independently, and will also appoint three members from nine individuals recommended to serve on the board by the Boston City Council. That list of nine is expected later this year. Once all nine seats are filled by, a chair of the board will be chosen.

The OPAT Commission held its first community meeting virtually on Monday Oct. 4, 2021.