JP Resident Emily Bauernfeind Joins Teak Media PR agency as Social Media and Marketing

Jamaica Plain resident Emily Bauernfeind is the newest member of Teak Media + Communication’s team working to raise awareness for nonprofit and socially responsible companies.



As Social Media and Marketing Manager, Bauernfeind will supplement traditional media campaigns by working closely with clients to amplify their good news and important issues through social media. A portion of her time will also be devoted to raising awareness about Teak, a B-Corp certified firm that uses all media to enhance credibility and public awareness for positive organizations.

“We are surrounded by organizations doing good in the world, but many go underfunded and unnoticed. I’m thrilled to applying my skills to promoting these worthy causes,” says Bauernfeind. “Not only am I honored to be working alongside brilliant and passionate professionals, I feel deeply gratified to combine my professional experience with my deep commitment to environmental and social justice issues.”

Bauernfeind’s professional experience includes both nonprofit and corporate marketing efforts at Boston-area organizations. She cut her teeth as a news writer at CNN’s Headline News, KRON4 in San Francisco, and WHDH in Boston before transitioning to public affairs at Massachusetts General Hospital. As a marketing writer and social media strategist at the New England Aquarium, she wrote everything from feature magazine articles to multimedia blog posts to social media as Myrtle the turtle. Most recently, she handled social media and public marketing writing for Elkus Manfredi Architects.

“Emily brings a diverse communication skill set along with her positive attitude and passion for Teak’s mission,” says Jackie Russell, Founder and President of Teak Media + Communication. “We are very happy to have her as a member of the Teak team.”

Bauernfeind grew up in Canton, Mass., and now lives in Jamaica Plain with her husband and daughter. She earned her BS in Biology from Emory University in 1999 with a concentration in Human and Natural Ecology and a minor in French.