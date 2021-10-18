Oct. 19: At-Large Candidates Forum Hosted By Lots of Democratic Ward Committees

All eight candidates have been invited to participate. The candidates running in this race are current At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty and Julia Mejia, and Althea Garrison, David Halbert, Ruthzee Louijeune, Carla Monteiro, Erin Murphy and Bridget Nee-Walsh.

Through Zoom, each candidate will provide an opening statement, answer questions and give a closing statement. The tentative schedule is:

5:30 pm: Greetings and opening statements

5:45 pm: Questions

6:40 pm: Closing statements and thank yous

Click here to register for the forum.