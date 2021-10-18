Oct. 19: At-Large Candidates Forum Hosted By Lots of Democratic Ward Committees

Seven different ward Democratic Committees are hosting a virtual Boston City Council At-Large candidates forum on October 19.
The forum is being sponsored by Democratic Committees for Wards 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 19, and 20. The forum will be moderated by Jacquetta Van Zandt, Vice President of Engagement at the Partnership.
All eight candidates have been invited to participate. The candidates running in this race are current At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty and Julia Mejia, and Althea Garrison, David Halbert, Ruthzee Louijeune, Carla Monteiro, Erin Murphy and Bridget Nee-Walsh.
Through Zoom, each candidate will provide an opening statement, answer questions and give a closing statement. The tentative schedule is:
5:30 pm: Greetings and opening statements
5:45 pm: Questions
6:40 pm: Closing statements and thank yous
Click here to register for the forum.