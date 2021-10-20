Outdoor Class: Introduction to Animal Tracking in Franklin Park on Oct. 23

Wonder what marks and signs are left behind by wild animals in the Emerald Necklace? What animals live in the parks we share with? Now you'll learn how to track them!



On Saturday, October 23 from 10 am to noon, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy presents an "Introduction to Animal Tracking" class. In this fun guided walk through Franklin Park, we will look at animal tracks, scat and other signs they leave behind, and learn how to identify which animal left them.

This experience will be facilitated by Bob Metcalfe, an excellent tracker with over 30 years of experience. Bob’s passion to share his love of nature permeates his teaching style.

The class is suitable for families and children ages 12 and up and is free but registration is required online by clicking here.