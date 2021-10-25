Get Your Costumes Ready: Canine Costume Parade on Oct. 30 + Cornhole Tourney

Calling all doggie dinosaurs, puppy pirates and woofing wallabies -- the 17th Annual Dog Parade Costume & Fashion Show is on October 30.



The costume parade is organized by JP Centre/South Main Streets, and this year they're hosting the first (and hopefully annual) cornhole tournament on the same day.

For the Canine Costume Parade participants need to register in-person at the First Baptist Church (633 Centre St.) between noon and 12:30 pm on Saturday, Oct. 30. There is a $10 registration fee to enter the costume contest to be eligible for prizes, and 100% of registration fees will benefit the City of Boston Animal Shelter. Admission to the general event is free.

The parade will begin when registration closes. Pets will parade from the church to the Loring-Greenough House where the fashion show will occur, and winners will be chosen.

There is a $20 entry fee for the Cornhole Tournament to be eligible for prizes. That entry fee will benefit JPCSMS. Register in person at the Loring-Greenough House starting at 1:30 pm.

There will be also be a beer garden, snacks, games, music, and more.