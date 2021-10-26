36 Units on 12 Acres Proposed for Rockwood Street

A developer has proposed creating 36 residential units spread through 16 new structures on 12 acres on Rockwood Street.



Rockwood Partners has proposed creating approximately 36 residential units consisting of 24 duplexes in 12 structures, and 12 units in four structures at 96-100 Rockwood St. The proposal also includes a new internal roadway, resident clubhouse, and associated infrastructure on an approximate 12.1 acres lot of land.

Two virtual meetings hosted by the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) are coming up about the proposal:

Oct. 28, 6-7:30 pm: Impact Advisory Group. The meeting will include a presentation followed by Q&A and comments from the general public. The purpose of IAG meetings is to introduce the group to the Article 80 process and a brief overview of the project. Register for this meeting by clicking here.

Nov. 9, 6-8 pm: The purpose of this meeting is to take comment on the Project Notification Submission form and will include a presentation followed by Q&A and comments from the general public. Register for this meeting by clicking here.