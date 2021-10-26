36 Units on 12 Acres Proposed for Rockwood Street

A developer has proposed creating 36 residential units spread through 16 new structures on 12 acres on Rockwood Street.

Drawing for 96-100 Rockwood Street proposal

Rockwood Partners has proposed creating approximately 36 residential units consisting of 24 duplexes in 12 structures, and 12 units in four structures at 96-100 Rockwood St. The proposal also includes a new internal roadway, resident clubhouse, and associated infrastructure on an approximate 12.1 acres lot of land.

Two virtual meetings hosted by the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) are coming up about the proposal:

  • Oct. 28, 6-7:30 pm: Impact Advisory Group. The meeting will include a presentation followed by Q&A and comments from the general public. The purpose of IAG meetings is to introduce the group to the Article 80 process and a brief overview of the project. Register for this meeting by clicking here.
  • Nov. 9, 6-8 pm: The purpose of this meeting is to take comment on the Project Notification Submission form and will include a presentation followed by Q&A and comments from the general public. Register for this meeting by clicking here.

 

