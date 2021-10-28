Outdoor Halloween Festival at Connolly Library on Oct. 31

Enjoy an outdoor Halloween Festival complete with games, activities, free food and more for the whole family on October 31 at the Connolly Branch Library.

The event is hosted by the Hyde Square Task Force and the Connolly Branch Library, and will also include photo booths, and arts & crafts.

The event will be from 2 to 5 pm on the Blessed Sacrament Plaza (361 Centre St.).



Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Hand sanitizer will be provided at each station. For more information, reach out to Sarah at sarah@hydesquare.org or 617-318-6610.