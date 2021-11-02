Video: Kendra Hicks Wins Boston City Council District 6 Election

Kendra Hicks will be the next District 6 Boston City Councilor after winning Tuesday's historic election.



Unofficial results from Boston's Elections Department were not fully available on Tuesday night. But election results gathered by Hicks' campaign showed the Jamaica Plain resident had defeated West Roxbury's Mary Tamer after a very intense election.

Outside of her election night party at Distraction Brewing in Roslindale Village, Hicks said she had won by around 2,200 margin, which she expected to be pushed up to 2,500 after all votes were tallied.

Hicks spoke with Jamaica Plain News about how she was feeling after learning she won, and what she thought right after hearing she had won.

Hicks also spoke about what she's looking forward to accomplishing once she's in office in January.