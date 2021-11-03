JP-Based Sheffield Chamber Players Seeking Nonprofits to Expand Its Mission

Sheffield Chamber Players is seeking connections with JP-based nonprofit organizations to expand its mission of “bringing chamber music home."



https://www.sheffieldchamberplayers.org/

Sheffield was founded in JP in 2014, on the belief that experiencing chamber music in the intimate settings for which it was written profoundly changes the way listeners respond to music, and to each other. In close proximity to musicians, one can hear the expressive subtleties of a performance with unprecedented clarity. Sheffield’s musical experiences are enhanced by giving audiences details about composers’ backgrounds, and stories behind the music.

In keeping with this vision, Sheffield Chamber Players has presented live (and recently, virtual) programs in detention centers, hospitals, and schools; and currently seeks to expand virtual and/or in-person performances to more spaces including elder-care facilities, detention centers, transitional housing, and more.

Community programs are tailored to the audience—for example, by focusing on young, female-identifying composers of color when performing at a local girls' detention center; or presenting seasonal favorites when playing at Dana Farber Cancer Center during the holidays. Music is typically drawn from the season's four main programs, as well as repertoire from past seasons; and the length, theme, and presentation of each performance are crafted to suit the venue.

Interested parties can contact Executive Director Christina English at christina@ sheffieldchamberplayers.org.