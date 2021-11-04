Local Vyntage Goes from E-tailer to Retailer in Hyde Square

Clothing retailer Local Vyntage recently held a grand opening at its location in Hyde Square.



Owner and Jamaica Plain resident Chet Winnicki started the lifestyle apparel brand online, focusing on nostalgia and local culture. Now he's opened his first commercial spot at 386 Centre St.

Local Vyntage also got a push from Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who declared Oct. 23, 2021 as Local Vyntage Day in honor of the launch of the store.

“After years of growing and thriving online, we’re taking a relatively new path for many businesses: from e-tailer to retailer,” said Winnicki. “The past 18 months have been full of surprises for us and for all businesses, and I feel very fortunate that we’ve come out on the other side feeling extremely confident in our ability to take Local Vyntage from 0’s-and-1’s to brick-and-mortar.”

The store is in the former restaurant Sorella's spot, and features more than 500 square feet of retail space. Clothing includes apparel collections referencing Boston-based themes. There's also a 1990s childhood bedroom with retro wallpaper and furniture with an old school television where customers can sit and play classic video games.