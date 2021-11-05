Starting Monday: Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s Winter Clothing Drive

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is launching its first Winter Clothing Drive this coming Monday, November 8, to help our neighbors stay warm as the weather cools so that everyone can continue to enjoy the outdoors and our parks.



We welcome new or gently used winter gear such as coats, jackets, boots, sweaters, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, blankets, snow pants and warm socks. The items will be donated to Action for Boston Community Development and will continue until Friday, December 17.

Where to donate:

Shattuck Visitor Center

125 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115

Monday – Friday 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

James Michael Curley House

350 Jamaicaway, Boston, MA 02130

Monday – Friday 10:00 AM – 4:00PM

Full details on Emerald Necklace Conservancy's Winter Clothing Drive are available online: emeraldnecklace.org/events/winter-clothing-drive.

Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) is a nonprofit human services organization that each year provides more than 100,000 low-income residents in the Greater Boston region with the tools and resources needed to transition from poverty to stability and from stability to success.