Shoes Wanted: Margarita Muniz Academy Asks Community to Help Shoe Drive

The Margarita Muniz Academy has asked the community to help with a shoe drive.

"We are excited about our shoe drive," said Cecilia Soriano, Director of Development at Margarita Muniz Academy. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, they can clean out their closet, we raise money for the development of Civic Leadership in our students, and we all have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win-win for everyone.”

Shoes that have been gently worn, used, or new, of any type, any size, any color, are all welcome, said Soriano to Jamaica Plain News.

Soriano said the school is working with non-profit FundsOrgs, which works with schools and nonprofits to gather shoes and send them to micro entrepreneurs in third world countries. Those businesses repair the shoes, and sell them at a very modest price to people who don't have shoes or have very little money.

Soriano said that all of the Academy's students are involved in the shoe drive, and that there is a competition between groups to see who brings in the most shoes.

The shoe drive is ending November 15. Community members wanting to donate shoes should call Soriano at 303-408-0682 before dropping shoes off at the school. And then drop shoes at the school (20 Child St.) from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Monday through Friday.