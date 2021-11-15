Curley School Families and Community Not Happy with State’s Decision

By |
Print More

State Education Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley said the state will not accept all remote learning days as official days that Curley K-8 School will take while facing a COVID-19 outbreak. It's fair to say that the Curley School community and the general public is incensed by Riley and Boston Public School leaders.

Curley School parent Jocelyn Stanton created a change.org petition to honor all of the remote learning days.

The Twittersphere has been packed with opinions about Riley, BPS leadership, Curley School teachers, science, math, and more.

People are really not happy with Riley.

Former BPS Director of ELL & Alternative Programs, BPS principal, and Curley School parent Sung-Joon Pai shared the letter that his wife wrote to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Riley.

Some people are not happy with the leaders of the Boston Public Schools.

Others gave props to BPS and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius for sticking to the decision of switching to remote learning for 10 days and not buckling to Riley's pressure.

Our community also recognizes the importance of science and math, and the Curley School teachers.

And why don't we have ample tests available for everyone?

183 Views