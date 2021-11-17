Chang-Díaz Wants Case Study of Curley School Situation; Elugardo Advocating to Reverse State’s Decision

Currently, Boston Public Schools' leadership plans for Curley School students, staff, and faculty, to return to in-person learning on Nov. 22 due to a school-wide COVID outbreak.

But Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley decided that only four days of remote learning would count to the required 180 school days per school year.

Riley explained his reasoning in Nov. 11 letter to Acting Mayor Kim Janey, Boston School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson, and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.

"I am particularly concerned that remote learning will not fully meet the academic and social emotional needs of our students, especially students with disabilities, English learners, and other vulnerable students," wrote Riley.

Riley referred to guidance from his office that as early as May 27, 2021, he said

remote learning would not count towards structured learning time for the 2021-

22 school year. He added that it's critical "...to do everything possible to enable all students to attend school in-person."

While the state's decision has drawn ire from the community, Boston Public Schools followed the guidance of the Boston Public Health Commission to switch to remote learning.

Gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz (D-2nd Suffolk) applauded Curley school leaders for sticking to remote learning after Riley's decision.

"The Curley School leaders and BPS know that, at the end of the day, the buck stops with them, not DESE, for keeping their students, staff, and families safe," said Chang-Díaz in a statement to Jamaica Plain News. "They have the trust of their parents and families to make this tough call, so they have my trust as well. If my kids were Curley students, I’d want the administration to follow the guidance of the Public Health Commission – and that’s exactly what they did."

The Curley School is in Chang-Díaz's district, as it is in state Rep. Nika Elugardo's (D-15th Suffolk) district.

Courtesy Nika Elugardo

"Principal Grassa and her team of stellar teachers have gone above and beyond to ensure there’s no break in the Curley children’s education while they are forced by public health guidelines to study from home," said Elugardo in a statement to Jamaica Plain News. "It’s deeply disappointing that DESE, though well meaning, is signaling that this hard work on the part of teachers, strident a and their families doesn’t count."