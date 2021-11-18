Amory Street Developer Changing # of Units from 140 to 96, Making All Affordable Housing

A developer wants to reduce the number of units already approved for a project at 127 Amory St., and make all units affordable.



The Community Builders filed a project change notice with the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) regarding the project at 127 Amory Street, which is the third phase of a four phase project under construction at 125 Amory St.

The original plan was for 140 newly constructed units with 105 to be rented at market rate. The other 35 were going to be rented at 70% or less AMI (area median income). The majority of the units were going to be studios or one-bedroom apartments, with 25% of the units containing two or more bedrooms. The approved plan was to include 58 subsurface parking spots and 14 outdoor parking spots.

"Since Article 80 approval a number of underlying factors have changed," wrote Andy Waxman of 127 Amory Street LLC. He didn't provide what those factors are in the filing.

The building will remain with the same footprint, but now they're proposed 96 units, all of which will be 30%, 60%, or 80% AMI. There will also be no studio units, and 65% of units will contain two or more bedrooms. The subsurface parking will be replaced by 16 surface parking spots.

The BPDA is hosting an Impact Advisory Group (IAG) meeting to discuss the changes on Monday, Nov. 22 from 6-8 pm. IAG members will discuss the changes with the development team. There will be time allotted for questions and comments from non-IAG Members who may be in attendance. Register to attend the meeting by clicking here.