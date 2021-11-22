Cervone Deegan + Associates Give Gift Cards from 35 Jamaica Plain Businesses

Longtime Jamaica Plain residents Janet Deegan and Constance Cervone of Cervone Deegan + Associates at Coldwell Banker know how important it is to support local businesses.





They purchased gift cards from 35 of the shops and restaurants and cafes on Centre Street, and gave a gift card to clients who wanted to participate in a drawing. Participants were guaranteed to get a gift card, but they didn't know which business.

"The win-win as we saw it was an effort to support the local businesses during the pandemic," said Cervone. "It was great fun buying the cards knowing we were doing a small tangible good for the businesses and we had even more fun delivering them to thank our clients for doing business with CDA."