Support Shayne’s Shining Stars Boston Children’s Hospital Fundraiser

In memory of their son, Jamaica Plain residents Damian and Robin Toomey Redman and are leading a fundraiser for Boston Children's Hospital.



This year Boston Children's Hospital will not be collecting toy donations for the holiday season again. So like last year, the Redmans are leading a virtual toy drive, and hope to raise more money than last year!

"My family once again is fundraising for Boston Children's Hospital/Stem Cell Unit in memory of our beautiful son Shayne. This unit is so special to our family. As you all know our brave son Shayne had a Bone Marrow Transplant there. We spent many long days and nights in this unit. We definitely know the struggles these brave children and their families go through," wrote Robin. "Christmas was Shayne's favorite time of year! He loved it like every other child does. Please help us continue what Shayne started and donate to a wonderful unit! Every child deserves to be happy at Christmas."

Shayne Redman was a student at the Curley School, and sadly passed in 2018.