November is the New December: Shop Local During Plaid Weekend

Support our Jamaica Plain businesses by shopping local and getting lots of deal during Plaid Days and Plaid Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.



JP Local First and JP Centre/South Main Streets has joined the American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA) to launch their Shop Indie Local holiday campaign, urging individuals and businesses to shift their holiday spending to locally owned and independent businesses.

As part of the Shop Indie Local festivities, JP Local First and JP Centre/South Main Streets are promoting “November is the new December,” and this weekend's Plaid Weekend. There will be a variety of events planned to recognize customer appreciation, great deals, and charity giving that includes some businesses donating a percentage of sales to Spontaneous Celebrations.

It's important to support our local independent businesses that keeps money locally by supporting local jobs, taxes, and other community-building investments.

“Our local businesses made it through a tough year by prioritizing our loyal customers, and now they want to celebrate the holiday season by giving back. For customers, the advantage is avoiding the holiday rush and the supply chain problems that continue to plague the industry,” said Ginger Brown, Executive Director of JP Centre/South Main Streets.

Here are some of the promotions and deals our businesses are offering:

Tres Gatos

Every Monday and Tuesday in November all items in book and record store are 10% off November 26: Record Store Day – hundreds of rare and special release albums November 27-28: 25% off all sales (books, records, and restaurant) will go to the Emerald Necklace Conservatory



George’s Shoes

Ongoing and celebrating 100 year anniversary! Ask about special in-store promotions



Nckls & Dimes

November 19 – 29: 20% off everything except footwear! Stock up for the holidays.

interrobang letterpress

Ongoing by appointment (located 18R Kenton Road, behind Hatoff's) Hand-Printed Holiday Cards, Books & Ephemera. Come see the amazing Linotype in action on November 26 from 3–7 pm



Papercuts JP

November 27: Celebrate Papercuts JP 7th anniversary with in-store deals and promotions



Casa Verde

November 27-28: Donating 25% of weekend sales to Spontaneous Celebrations

A Far Cry

November 29: 20% off all virtual concert tickets and virtual subscriptions

City Feed and Supply

November 29: Free hot cider and hot coffee all day at both stores, as well as 10% off all purchases; Donating 10% of all sales to Spontaneous Celebrations



Boing! Toy Shop

December 1: Santa in store. For more info or to RSVP, please email Info@BoingToys.com

