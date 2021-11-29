Restaurant Opening: Top Mix Bar & Kitchen Serving Up Caribbean-Inspired Menu and Cocktails

New England fish tacos with Caribbean tartar sauce, shrimp plantain guacamole bites, and a maple bacon burger, are just a few of the mouth watering menu items on Jamaica Plain's newest restaurant, Top Mix Bar & Kitchen.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by @topmixbarjp



Top Mix Bar & Kitchen opened its doors on Nov. 26 at 365 Centre St.

Owner Joseph Correia told Jamaica Plain News that the restaurant's menu is American-Caribbean fusion. They're serving traditional bar foods such as steak tips, burgers, wings, along with Caribbean options like plantains, mofongo, and fried cheese.

The cocktail menu is also Caribbean inspired with offerings including a cocktail flight of island-flavored caipirinhas, a passport to Havana mojito, a drink called the La Mama De La Mama De La Mama (Buchanan 12 year, mango puree, lime juice, and a splash of sprite), and there are also three Big Ass Cocktails for Two offerings.

Click here to see the full menu.

This is Correia's second Top Mix Bar & Kitchen, with the first being in Roxbury.