Jamaica Plain’s Abby Maiello Boxing in Haymakers for Hope’s Belles of the Brawl for Dana Farber

Jamacia Plain resident Abby Maiello will be taking a shot at knocking out cancer by fighting in the annual Haymakers for Hope Belles of the Brawl charity boxing event.



On Tuesday, December 7th at the House of Blues Boston, Maiello, along with 25 other brave individuals residing in the New England area, will be stepping into the squared circle at this year’s event to raise money for Haymaker’s beneficiary, The Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Haymakers opens registration to everyday professionals in the Greater Boston area who have never boxed and want to practice the sweet science in front of a sellout crowd at the House of Blues to literally fight for a cure. Participants get matched at local partnering gyms where they go through 4 months of intensive training with the culmination being a live fight night at the House of Blues. Since inception, Haymakers has raised more than $14.5 million.

Click here for Abby Maiello's donation page.