Jamaica Plain nonprofit Ecumenical Social Action Committee (ESAC) has been granted emergency foreclosure prevention funds to distribute to Boston homeowners who have been financially affected by COVID-19.



“In conjunction with the city of Boston, ESAC is able to help those who qualify, halt the path to foreclosure," said Peg Drisko, Executive Director of ESAC. "This program benefits the homeowner, the neighborhood as well as the community at large."

The grant money is only available to Boston homeowners. Homeowners should reach out to Steve Bennett, Foreclosure Prevention Manager 617-524-2555 ext. 108 for more information about how ESAC can help. There are limited funds available. Information is also available at ESAC’s website www.esacboston.org.