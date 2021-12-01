Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour Stopping in Jamaica Plain This Saturday

New Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will continue the city's tradition of neighborhood tree lightings this weekend with two stops in Jamaica Plain on Saturday.

A little trivia for you -- Wu will be the third mayor to participate in the Mayor's Enchanted Trolley Tour -- with the other two being former Mayors Thomas Menino and Marty Walsh.

This is the 25th year of the Mayor's Enchanted Trolley Tour and includes visits with Santa, tree lightings, and more.

The trolley tour is scheduled to make the following stops in Jamaica Plain:

1:45 p.m. - Hyde Square, Jamaica Plain

2:30 p.m. - J.P. Monument, Jamaica Plain