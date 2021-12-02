Jamaica Plain’s Lorena Lopera Reappointed to Boston School Committee

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu reappointed Jamaica Plain resident Lorena Lopera to the Boston School Committee on Tuesday.



Lopera was reappointed along with South Boston resident Rafaela Polanco García. Lopera and Garcia had been appointed to abbreviated terms by Acting Mayor Kim Janey in July.

Gracias @MayorWu! Love the opportunity to work with incredible mothers & leaders toward a better future for our kids. My kids joined me today, Maite wore her Cleveland best for the Mayor! Grateful to the leaders who made it a point to show their support for my candidacy. TY! https://t.co/Lrt6HqV8oX pic.twitter.com/U1Cv8VtLrp — Lorena Lopera (@LorenaMLopera) November 30, 2021

“Lorena Lopera and Rafaela Polanco García have served with dedication and urgency to ensure Boston Public Schools is connected to each one of our families,” said Wu. “I am excited and grateful to reappoint these passionate community leaders who have consistently advocated for equity, inclusion, and accessibility in our school system. They both will continue to work to support families, educators, and community members and advocate for the high-quality education our students deserve.”

Lopera is a first generation immigrant from Colombia, and serves as executive director at Latinos for Education, New England, the first Latino-founded and led national organization dedicated solely to creating leadership pathways for Latinos in education. She has worked on expanding educational access for Latinx youth and students of color, including Roxbury-based Sociedad Latina, Epiphany School, and La Vida, Inc., as well as national organizations such as BES, City Year, and the Posse Foundation, according to a press release. She currently serves on the board of EdVestors, and is BPS parent.

"I’m honored to continue to serve on the Boston School Committee. My educational experience and my experience as a Boston Public Schools parent will continue to guide my decisions on the committee," said Lopera. "I look forward to working with families, educators and community members so that our school system is more equitable, responsive, and provides quality support for all of our children.”

In November, Bostonians overwhelmingly approved a non-binding ballot measure for Boston to have an elected school committee. Before that to happen, the Boston City Council would have to vote on a proposed home rule petition, then the mayor would have to approve, then it'd go onto the State House for the House and Senate to both approve it, and then the governor would have to sign it.

That process will take a while to play out, and in the meantime Wu is appointing school committee members, and the city has recently sought applicants for the committee.