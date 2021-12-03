JPCS Main Streets Giving Local JP Stores the Gift of Free Delivery to Customers

Shoppers who live in Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, Roslindale, parts of West Roxbury, and Brookline are getting an early present for the holidays this year: free delivery.



Residents of these areas (see full list of zip codes below) can get free delivery from participating JP Centre/South Main Streets shops from Dec. 1 through Dec. 21. There is no minimum order required.

The free JP Holiday Delivery service is a team effort led by JP Centre/South Main Streets, with financial support through a grant from Boston Main Streets and technical, marketing, and communications help from Cambridge Retail Advisors Economic Development. City Feed & Supply provides the delivery of purchases within two days of purchase.

"We tested the JP Holiday Delivery program last year, and customers really appreciated the convenience," said Ginger Brown, Executive Director of JP Centre/South Main Streets. "With a greater awareness this year, we're hoping many more shoppers will take advantage of this and get free delivery whether they're buying in the stores or online."

Ken Morris, Managing Partner at Cambridge Retail Advisors, added another reason why shopping local makes even more sense these days. "With the container ship traffic jam making inventory availability a guessing game, the message from local retailers should be: 'Shop local, our supply chain is not broken!'"

In other words, if you go into a local store, you know it's in stock. And, with JP Holiday Delivery, local shoppers don't have to lug items home.

The full list of zip codes that qualify for free JP Holiday Delivery: 02118, 02119, 02121, 02124, 02125, 02126, 02130, 02131, 02132, 02445, 02446, 02459

Visit https://jpcentresouth.com/freedelivery for details and a list of participating stores.

For more information, contact Ginger Brown at 617.942.2439 or director@jpcentresouth.com