Seniors Lead Grinch-Like Protest Against Turtle Swamp Brewing and Landlord

Dozens of seniors protested against Turtle Swamp Brewing and its landlord before the weekend to drop their legal opposition to a city-approved plan for 38 units of affordable senior housing.



Seniors carried signs and chanted slogans during Friday's cold weather to protest area landlord Monty Gold and the brewing company who filed lawsuits against the project at 3371 Washington St. The project is next to the brewery, whose landlord is Gold.

The rally was organized by Massachusetts Senior Action Council (MSAC) and City Life/Vida Urbana (CLVU).

The lawsuit inspired a Boston zoning code amendment by District 6 City Councilor Matt O'Malley and District 8 City Councilor Kenzie Bok to remove parking

minimums for affordable residential developments where at least 60% of the units are income-restricted at 100% Area Median Income (AMI) or below. The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) Board voted to approve the text amendment to the zoning code in November.

"Affordable homes for our seniors is a citywide issue," said Bok at the protest. "What doesn't make sense is for someone to weaponize it to harm our seniors."

“The need to build affordable housing in Boston has never been more vital, with half of Boston's renters being rent-burdened,” said O’Malley previously about the text amendment. “Eliminating parking minimums is an impactful and commonsense policy solution that can provide transformative relief for affordable housing builders.