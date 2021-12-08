Clear Channel Selling Egleston Square Peace Garden Property for $1.1M

Community members are not going to like this, but Clear Channel has put the property that has been home to the Egleston Square Peace Garden up for sale.



The property at 3127-3131 Washington St. (corner of Washington and School streets) has been listed by Colliers for $1.1 million as of Dec. 6.

The real estate listing states the 5,497 sq. ft. site is "ideal for an affordable or mixed-income residential development with ground floor commercial use."​

An email newsletter sent by Colliers about the property states that the site is adjacent to a vacant building on a 10,600 sq. ft. site that is available, but included in the listing. That property is at 100 School St., and according to the city's Assessing Department is owned by Carlysle Engineering.

Community members recently sent a letter to local elected officials wanting Clear Channel to transfer ownership of the property so it can still be used as a community space. In recent weeks Clear Channel erected a fence around the property. A change.org petition was also started to help save the garden.

Clear Channel did not reply to a request for comment from Jamaica Plain News.

Community organizations and small businesses cared for the space from 1998-July 2021 without financial support from Clear Channel Outdoor, investing an estimated $1 million of in-kind support and cash towards trash and snow removal, landscaping and gardening, safety improvements, and community programming to deter unsafe use.