State Rep. Nika Elugardo Running for State Senate

After carefully weighing her decision, state Rep. Nika Elugardo has chosen to run for the state senate seat being vacated by current state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz.



Courtesy Nika Elugardo

Elugardo was first elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 2018, defeating longtime incumbent Jeffrey Sanchez to represent the 15th Suffolk District seat.

"I was trying to stay out to lift up others and learned through a variety of recent experiences that stepping into the race was the best way to serve. I’m excited about what 2nd Suffolk is ready for, and I’m so ready to bring it!" said Elugardo to Jamaica Plain News.

State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz, D-2nd Suffolk, is vacating the position to run for governor.

Within a proposed redistricting plan, the 15th Suffolk District seat would include some of the area in the 11th Suffolk District seat, which is currently held by Liz Malia. Malia previously announced she is retiring.

No other candidate has officially announced their intent to run for the state senator seat yet.