Letter: JPNDC’s Relocating 21st Century Foods, Not Displacing Brewery Tenant

Editor's note: The JPNDC has owned The Brewery at 31 Germania Street since 1983.

In 2020, JPNDC launched a capital campaign to raise $2.7 million to renovate our headquarters, located in The Brewery, to create the Center for Equity & Prosperity.

Many people have been asking us and commenting about JPNDC's plan to relocate 21st Century Foods so that we can build the Center for Equity & Prosperity. We have heard people's support for the business and their concern that JPNDC might be displacing them.

We want you to know that we do not want to displace 21st Century Foods from The Brewery, but rather to relocate them within The Brewery. We know that after more than four decades in one site, it is painful for them to consider a move.

We are in active discussions with 21st Century Foods about an alternative location within The Brewery. We are committed to working with them, as long as they are willing to work with us, to make relocation successful and as smooth as possible. We promise to keep the community informed.

