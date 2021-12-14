Jamaica Plain’s Chantal Tribble Starring in Moonbox Productions’ ‘Passing Strange’

Jamaica Plain resident Chantal Tribble is starring in the Moonbox Productions upcoming production Passing Strange, the Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning musical by Stew and collaborator Heidi Rodewald.



Rebel. Rockstar. Lover. Liar. Good boy, bad boy. Choirboy. Son. When a young black man flees his middle-class childhood in search of artistic freedom, he discovers a new, bohemian world. Passing from stage to stage, friend to friend, and lover to lover, he thinks he’s found everything he’s looking for – only to realize, too late, that it may have passed him by. Which stories are real? Who is he? And where does he belong? Told through a kaleidoscope of musical and narrative styles blending gospel, punk, jazz, blues, and rock, Passing Strange is one man’s compelling journey of self-discovery.

The production opens on Dec. 10th and runs through Jan. 1st at the Boston Center for the Arts Roberts Theater. Produced by Sharman Altshuler and directed by Arthur Gomez with music direction by Julius LaFlamme, Passing Strange is a toe-tapping, gut-wrenching, whirlwind theatrical pilgrimage through sex, politics, love, and loss. Returning to Boston for the first time in nearly a decade.

Click here to learn more about the show, showtimes, and tickets. Pay-What-You-Can tickets are available two hours prior to showtime at the box office (box office fees may apply).

Chantal Tribble plays Sudabey/Terry/Christophe.