The Winter Solstice in Story and Song at St. John’s on Dec. 19

Storyteller Diane Edgecomb will be accompanied by Celtic harpist Margot Chamberlain and multi-instrumentalist Tom Megan in The Winter Solstice in Story and Song concert on Dec. 19.





Celebrate the winter solstice with this beloved Jamaica Plain event, a theatrical storytelling of legends of light, interwoven with folkloric and original music and song. Traditional tales of the longest night include the beautiful Scandinavian myth: Balder and the Mistletoe, humorous English Wassail stories, and Evergreen legends from the Cherokee and the Swiss.

Edgecomb offers a fascinating look at the stories behind winter holiday traditions while songs evocative of the season and lovely instrumental melodies played by Chamberlain and Megan.

This year, the performance marks the release of the trio’s new double-album The Winter Solstice in Story and Song with an accompanying booklet on winter solstice traditions.

The concert is at St. John's Episcopal Church (1 Roanoke Ave.), Jamaica Plain on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 2 to 3:30 pm. Click here for tickets.