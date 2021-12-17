Meeting to Discuss State Plan for Shattuck Campus Temporary ‘Cottages’ for Mass and Cass Individuals on Dec. 20

The state's plan to install 18 small "cottages" on the Shattuck campus to house homeless individuals living in the Mass and Cass area will be discussed at a virtual public meeting held by the Franklin Park Coalition on Dec. 20.



Each cottage will have two beds, which would allow for couples to stay together, and plumbing and heating. The site will have 24/7 security in a security cabin. Occupancy of the cottages is scheduled to begin Dec. 20.

The cottage community will provide temporary low-threshold transitional housing and wraparound services for up to 30 individuals. Behavioral (including recovery services), medical, pharmacy, and housing search services will be offered to residents through a contracted provider, according to a plan shared by the Shattuck Campus Community Advisory Board on Dec. 7, which is available to view here. Medication assisted treatment will also be available.

There will be 12 one-bed shelters (65 sq. ft.), 5 two-bed shelters (100 sq. ft., including 2-wheelchair accessible units). There will be three hygiene shelters with accessible restrooms, showers, and laundry. There will be one 400 sq. ft. community room, and shared outdoor gathering space. The cottages are quick to setup in about 45 to 60 minutes. There is a fold-up bunk system, electrical outlets for personal use, and lockable doors, as well operable windows.

Representatives from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services will join the Zoom call right after the Franklin Park Coalition abbreviated annual meeting that begins at 6 pm and will share details about the cottage housing and answer questions. The cottage plan meeting will start at 7 pm. Click here to register for both meetings.