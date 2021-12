Costello's Tavern, one of Jamaica Plain's favorite bars, recently reopened on Centre Street.



The Tavern closed during the pandemic in 2020 and earlier this month teased on Facebook that it was starting to look like "Drinkmas". Costello's reopened on Dec. 20, is accepting credit cards, but the kitchen is still under construction. Stop in for a drink or two, and help a local institution get back on its feet.