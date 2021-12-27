Check Out JP Holiday Light Show on JP Licks Thru Jan. 9

The JP Centre/South Main Streets winter light show is happening every night on the front of JP Licks from 5 to 9 pm through Jan. 9.
So check it out if you're walking by, or park the car, and bring the kids, your parents, in-laws, friends, dogs, or whomever else you want to do so. And stop in for some ice cream, hot cocoa, or another delicious dessert or beverage.
JP Winter Light Show happening now and every night, 5-9pm, until Jan 9! Happy New Year #jamaicaplain!#lightshow #projectionshow #holidaylightshow #holidaydecorations #boston #happyholidays #bringthekids pic.twitter.com/fEcRTLzOok
— JP Centre/South Main Streets (@JP_CentreSouth) December 21, 2021