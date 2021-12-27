Check Out JP Holiday Light Show on JP Licks Thru Jan. 9

The JP Centre/South Main Streets winter light show is happening every night on the front of JP Licks from 5 to 9 pm through Jan. 9.



So check it out if you're walking by, or park the car, and bring the kids, your parents, in-laws, friends, dogs, or whomever else you want to do so. And stop in for some ice cream, hot cocoa, or another delicious dessert or beverage.