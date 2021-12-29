Girl Scout Cookie Sale at J.P. Licks January 8 & 22

Girl Scout Cookie Season has arrived!



The Daisies and Brownies of Troop 64228 will be selling cookies for the first time at J.P. Licks on Centre Street on Saturday, January 8 and Saturday, January 22 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Customers can get their pick of nine awesome cookie flavors, and support the girls' next big adventures! $5/package. Cash, credit card, and Venmo accepted.

Beat the rush and order online now through December 31 to guarantee your pick-up order at J.P. Licks on January 8! Order here: https://tinyurl.com/yxsc92ep.

Email questions to Troop64228@gmail.com.