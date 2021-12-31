These Were The Top 10 Books Checked Out at JP Libraries

The Boston Public Library compiled their top 10 list of books checked out in 2021 throughout the entire BPL system, as well as individual branches. And one author dominated both Jamaica Plain branch libraries.



Children's book author Mo Willems continues to dominate the JP branches. In 2019, Willems' books took all 10 spots on the children's book list. In 2021, Willems was in the overall top 10 lists, which included adult and children's books. At the Connolly Branch, two of Willems' books were in the top 10, and six of Willems' books were in the top 10 at the Jamaica Plain branch.

Top 10 books checked out at the Connolly Branch Public Library:

Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson

Is Rape a Crime? by Michelle Bowdler

I Really Like Slop! Mo Willems

Circe by Madeline Miller

My New Friend Is So Fun! Mo Willems

The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett

The World That We Knew by Alice Hoffman

Almost American Girl by Robin Ha

InvestiGators by John Green

Lord of the Fleas by Dav Pilkey

The Top 10 books checked out at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library:

Should I Share My Ice Cream? by Mo Willems

Happy Pig Day! by Mo Willems

Are You Ready to Play Outside? by Mo Willems

Let’s Go for a Drive! by Mo Willems

Pigs Make Me Sneeze! by Mo Willems

Lord of the Fleas by Dav Pilkey

My New Friend Is So Fun! by Mo Willems

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Dog Man 1 by Dav Pilkey

Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler