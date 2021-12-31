These Were The Top 10 Books Checked Out at JP Libraries

The Boston Public Library compiled their top 10 list of books checked out in 2021 throughout the entire BPL system, as well as individual branches. And one author dominated both Jamaica Plain branch libraries.
Children's book author Mo Willems continues to dominate the JP branches. In 2019, Willems' books took all 10 spots on the children's book list. In 2021, Willems was in the overall top 10 lists, which included adult and children's books. At the Connolly Branch, two of Willems' books were in the top 10, and six of Willems' books were in the top 10 at the Jamaica Plain branch.
Top 10 books checked out at the Connolly Branch Public Library:
- Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson
- Is Rape a Crime? by Michelle Bowdler
- I Really Like Slop! Mo Willems
- Circe by Madeline Miller
- My New Friend Is So Fun! Mo Willems
- The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett
- The World That We Knew by Alice Hoffman
- Almost American Girl by Robin Ha
- InvestiGators by John Green
- Lord of the Fleas by Dav Pilkey
The Top 10 books checked out at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library:
- Should I Share My Ice Cream? by Mo Willems
- Happy Pig Day! by Mo Willems
- Are You Ready to Play Outside? by Mo Willems
- Let’s Go for a Drive! by Mo Willems
- Pigs Make Me Sneeze! by Mo Willems
- Lord of the Fleas by Dav Pilkey
- My New Friend Is So Fun! by Mo Willems
- The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
- Dog Man 1 by Dav Pilkey
- Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler