JP Artist Hinçman Discussing His New Public Art Installed Outside Library on Jan. 13

Do you want to know more about the new public art installation outside of Curtis Hall and the JP Branch Library? Jamaica Plain artist Matthew Hinçman will discuss his latest work commissioned for the city in a virtual January 13 presentation.



Hinçman's newest public art installation is Wythe & Web, and has stirred up discussion in online groups. If you haven't seen it, or walked up to it yet, it appears like there are several beach chairs sitting in front of brick-based benches. But get closer, and those "beach chairs" or solid and permanently stuck in the ground.

The presentation will also highlight Hinçman's other public art works installed in Jamaica Plain, such as the U-curved bench at Jamaica Pond. Hinçman will talk about creating works specific to his neighborhood, and how it is an integral component of his artistic practice.

Previously, a celebration was held when Wythe & Web debuted in November.

This is scheduled to be a hybrid event with limited in-person seating available. Reserve a seat is requested by emailing jamaicaplain@bpl.org or register to attend via Zoom using this link.

This talk is being presented by the Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library and is co-sponsored by the Jamaica Plain Historical Society.