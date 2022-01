The Margarita Muñiz Academy is a Winter Gear Drive and needs the community support to donate gently worn adult coats and gloves, and new adult hats.



The Margarita Muñiz Academy is located at 20 Child St., and donations can be dropped off 8:30 am to 4 pm at a dropbox inside the entrance of the school through Jan. 21. Donations will be provided to the Muñiz Academy community.