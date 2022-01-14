BPDA Approves Project of 29 Rental Units at 3409 Washington St.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) Board of Directors approved a new development of 29 rental units at 3409 Washington St.



The BPDA's board approved the project that will replace a surface parking lot used for storing towed cars during its monthly meeting on Thursday.

The project is a four-story apartment building with 29 rental units and six of those would be income-restricted. The building would have rooftop solar panels, a dedicated bike room, ground floor parking for seven cars, and the ground floor will be a dedicated community space.

The approved plan includes 14 studio units, eight one-bedroom units, and seven two-bedroom units, according to documents filed with the BPDA. Unit sizes will range from 450 to 890 sq. ft.

The small project review of the development reported that the proposal includes feedback from the Union Avenue neighborhood and abutters.

The project aligns with PLAN: JP/Rox and "responds to community needs by increasing the amount of housing in the area and also enhancing the public realm by improving sidewalk conditions," according to the BPDA.