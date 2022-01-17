‘Imagination: The Beauty of Light’ New Art Exhibit at JP Library; Artist Virtual Meet-and-Greet Jan. 20

The rotating art program at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library is back with Garrow Throop's Imagination: The Beauty of Light, which is now on display.



Throop's exhibit will be on display through March 2, 2022 on the lower level of the library during regular hours.

There will be a virtual artist meet-and-greet on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 using this link.

The rotating art program is supported by the Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library in partnership with Uforge.

Newton-based artist Garrow Throop is a graduate of RISD, and brings more than 40 years of design experience to this series of mixed media works inspired by the natural beauty of Cape Cod.

“I love the combination that the realism of photography and the fantasy of watercolor and acrylic painting gives me. My journey has slowly morphed from one to the other and it has given me an insight into what we actually see and what we think we see," said Throop, according to a press release.

His work was described by the Friends of Jamaica Plain Branch Library newsletter:

His illusionistic landscapes feature soft, loose brush strokes depicting idyllic scenes of the beach and nearby locales, but upon closer inspection the use of photographs becomes apparent even as the two mediums blend seamlessly. The resulting works are colorful and wistful, evoking the movement of cool sea breezes as well as the stillness of a quiet day.