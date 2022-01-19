City Accepting Applications for Boston Artists-in-Residence

The city is now accepting applications for the fifth cohort of the Boston Artists-in-Residence.



Through Boston AIR, six artists will spend 15 months working with a parallel group of city of Boston partners to co-design projects that imagine and test new approaches to challenges the city faces, according to a press release.

“Elevating and investing in Boston’s artists by bringing them into City Hall and embedding them in our departments’ work is crucial to addressing the challenges we’re facing as a city in new, creative ways,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “In this moment, arts and culture will help us recover, heal, connect, and thrive.”

Boston AIR participants are asked to co-design projects that consider the needs of Boston’s diverse communities, reflecting on city policies, and focus on a lens of resilience and racial equity. The projects are also geared to help residents understand how local government impacts them.

This year, five artists will work with Boston Parks and Recreation, the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA)’s Planning and Research Divisions, the Environment Department, and Boston Transportation Department. One other artist will be selected to conduct participatory action research with the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture as part of the program.

“Over the past several years, we’ve worked with so many talented artists and have seen the continued impact of their projects on City processes,” said Kara Elliott-Ortega, Chief of Arts and Culture. “We’re excited to work with a new cohort of artists this year, and think creatively with them to break down some of the barriers between communities and government.”

This Call to Artists is open to all artists, organizers, and cultural workers 18 and older with demonstrated experience working on civic issues, whether through community organizing, cultural work, or social artistic practice. Individuals working in any and all media are encouraged to apply, and each artist will receive a $37,000 artist stipend, plus up to $10,000 for project materials.

The city will host a virtual info session for interested applicants on Wednesday, January 26 at 12 pm. The deadline to apply is Friday, February 18, 2022 at 5 pm. More information about the program can be found at boston.gov/boston-air.