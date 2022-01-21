Mike & Patty’s Restaurant Seeking Investors via Crowdsourcing to Open in Jamaica Plain

A restaurant known for its delicious breakfast sandwiches looking to open in Jamaica Plain is seeking investors through crowdsourcing.



Mike & Patty's owners Ania Zaroda and Michael Gurevichis are looking to open its fourth location, and its first in Jamaica Plain. They signed a 5-year lease in February 2021 for Sorella's old location in Hyde Square.

Their investment target is $100,000 by March 22, 2022, and if they don't meet this investment target by that date, all crowdsourcing investors will receive a full refund, according to Mike & Patty's mainvest.com page. As of Jan. 19 they had raised more than $21,000.

The restaurant's sandwiches include the Baller, which includes acorn-fed Iberico de bellota bacon, fried egg and Vermont clothbound cheddar on a Flourhouse english muffin. Another sandwich is Squashed Beef, which is Hot Box roast beef, aged cheddar, local squash, red onion jam, and baby arugula on Flourhouse sourdough.

If you invest $100, Mike & Patty's agrees to share a portion of their revenue until investors have been repaid $180, which will be owe by Jan. 1, 2029, regardless of revenue. Investors are also being offered perks, such as t-shirts and hoodies.

Their mainvest.com page includes a lot of information, including how the $100,000 will be used, financial forecasts, and risk factors to investing.